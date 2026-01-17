CJI lays foundation of integrated court complexes for six districts in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present on this occasion.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th January 2026 2:54 pm IST
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant

Chandauli: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday, January 17, laid the foundation of integrated court complexes for six districts in Uttar Pradesh, and said these will set a benchmark for the entire country.

These six districts are Chandauli, Mahoba, Amethi, Shamli, Hathras and Auraiya.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, CJI Kant said, “Once these (integrated court complexes) are built, I feel that Uttar Pradesh will set an example for the entire India. These complexes will become a benchmark for the entire nation.”

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

“Whichever state I go to, I will cite the example of Uttar Pradesh pride and happiness. I will urge and appeal to state governments and high courts that such facilities be also provided there,” he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present on this occasion.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th January 2026 2:54 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button