CJP backed by ‘urban naxals’, says Telangana BJP president

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Thursday, June 4, alleged that groups such as CJP were being backed by “urban naxals” and organisations like the AAP.

Asserting that Gen Z identifies with the Indian ethos, he said the country’s youth would not fall into the trap of people allegedly backed by international investor and philanthropist George Soros and others like him.

Rao was speaking at a ‘Meet the Press’ organised by the Press Club Hyderabad on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day.

“Youth have the right to fight on issues. There are many student organisations. I am not saying every student should follow the BJP or the ABVP. Cockroach Janata Party is not a new phenomenon,” Rao said.

“It has been created by people associated with parties like the Aam Aadmi Party. They are trying to spread certain narratives through social media. Their presence is limited to social media, and they have no real grassroots base,” he claimed.

The satirical platform emerged following a controversy over remarks attributed to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant about “cockroaches” and “parasites” during a court hearing on the “senior” designation for lawyers.

The CJI later clarified that his observations, directed at individuals entering the legal profession through “fake and bogus degrees”, were misquoted.

What began as an online satire project has since evolved into a wider conversation on digital dissent and youth frustration, with the platform using memes and sharp political commentary to address issues, such as unemployment, exam-paper leaks and education.

Municipal elections in Hyderabad

Asked whether the BJP would contest alone or enter into alliances for the upcoming elections to the three municipal corporations in Hyderabad, Rao said the party’s national leadership would take a decision on alliances.

“As far as our current stand is concerned, we will contest alone. However, we need the support of all people for our victory. Alliances and other matters will be decided by the party’s national leadership,” he said.

Elections to the Greater Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri municipal corporations are expected to be held later this year.

Rao alleged that the ruling Congress and the opposition BRS were trying to stir Telangana regional sentiment as they lacked confidence in winning public support based on their performance.

Referring to the recent opposition by some Congress leaders and opinion-makers to a proposed meeting to be addressed by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and the subsequent denial of permission by the police, Rao said the event should have been allowed.

He also questioned why the BRS had allied with the AIMIM, which had opposed Telangana statehood, and why it had inducted leaders who opposed the state’s formation into its cabinet when it was in power.