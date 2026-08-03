CJP will expand, meeting called on August 5: Abhijeet Dipke

The meeting will be held at his residence in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

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Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke speaks during an interview with PTI, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, Monday, Aug. 3,
Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke speaks during an interview with PTI, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, Monday, Aug 3. (Source: PTI)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After the success of students’ protests at Jantar Mantar that led to the subsequent resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) would expand its operations.

“Of course, the responsibility of CJP has now gotten bigger after the result we got with the protest. And the hopes of people have also gone up,” founder Abhijeet Dipke said in an interview with PTI news agency on Monday, August 3.

“We are calling a meeting on Wednesday (August 5), where we will be discussing our future roadmap It will be held at my residence,” said the Boston University graduate.

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“The meeting will take place at my house, and there will be 10-15 people. After that, we will also interact with other volunteers of CJP and inform them on how to take this movement forward,” Dipke said.

He also said he expects the Maharashtra government to withdraw FIRs and desist from harassing students who recently staged protests over the NEET paper leak and irregularities in exams. Education has become unaffordable and inaccessible for common people in India, he said.

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