Class 10 boy in Telangana run over by tractor on SSC result day

Hyderabad: A Class 10 boy who was awaiting his Secondary School Certificate (SSC) result allegedly died after being run over by a tractor on Wednesday, April 29, in Nalgonda district’s Nakirekal mandal.

The accident occurred at around 9:30 am when the boy was reportedly messing with the tractor parked near his house in Marrur village, an official from Nakirekal Police Station told Siasat.com.

“Jaswant might have accidentally started the engine of the tractor and was crushed under one of the wheels. However, no one is an eyewitness to this incident,” the official said.

He was later spotted by locals who rushed him to the Nakiekal Government Hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival. His body was sent for a postmortem and has been handed over to his family.

Telangana SSC results

The Telangana SSC exam results were declared on April 29, with Mulugu recording the highest pass percentage at 99.30 per cent.

Girls surpassed boys again by achieving a pass percentage of 96.26, against the boys’ 94.07 per cent.

Out of the total 5,16,815 students who appeared as regular students, 4,91,774 have passed. The total pass percentage was 95.15 per cent, a 2.37 per cent increase from last year’s 92.78 per cent.