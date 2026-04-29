Class 10 boy in Telangana run over by tractor on SSC result day

The accident occurred at around 9:30 am when the boy was reportedly messing with the tractor.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 29th April 2026 9:09 pm IST
Young boy sitting on a motorcycle in a rural area, with green fields and hills in the background, after a.
Class 10 boy in Telangana run over by tractor on result day

Hyderabad: A Class 10 boy who was awaiting his Secondary School Certificate (SSC) result allegedly died after being run over by a tractor on Wednesday, April 29, in Nalgonda district’s Nakirekal mandal.

The accident occurred at around 9:30 am when the boy was reportedly messing with the tractor parked near his house in Marrur village, an official from Nakirekal Police Station told Siasat.com.

“Jaswant might have accidentally started the engine of the tractor and was crushed under one of the wheels. However, no one is an eyewitness to this incident,” the official said.

Subhan Bakery

He was later spotted by locals who rushed him to the Nakiekal Government Hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival. His body was sent for a postmortem and has been handed over to his family.

Telangana SSC results

The Telangana SSC exam results were declared on April 29, with Mulugu recording the highest pass percentage at 99.30 per cent.

Girls surpassed boys again by achieving a pass percentage of 96.26, against the boys’ 94.07 per cent.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Out of the total 5,16,815 students who appeared as regular students, 4,91,774 have passed. The total pass percentage was 95.15 per cent, a 2.37 per cent increase from last year’s 92.78 per cent.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 29th April 2026 9:09 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button