SSC 2026 results: Hyderabad logs 89.23 pc pass rate, still fails to beat other districts

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s 89.23 per cent pass percentage was not enough as other districts fared exceptionally well in the Telangana Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam results.

Out of the 74,099 students who appeared in Hyderabad, 66,115 passed, with girls surpassing the boys. The pass percentage of girls was recorded at 91.4 per cent, and 86.95 per cent for boys.

The city was well behind Bhadradri Kothagudem (90.58 per cent), Vikarabad (91.25 per cent) and Rangareddy (92.96 per cent).

Jogulamba Gadwal district, known as the most backward district with high child labour and child marriages, also achieved a pass percentage of 93.93 per cent. Of the 4,190 girls who appeared for the exam, 4,001 passed. In boys, 3,548 passed out of the total 3,847 attendees.

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Mulugu records highest pass percentage

The highest pass percentage was recorded in Mulugu district at 99.30 per cent, followed by Nagarkurnool at 99.3 per cent and Nirmal at 98.96 per cent.

A total of 3,287 students appeared for the exams in Mulugu, 10,641 in Nagarkurnool, and 9,743 in Nirmal.

Low pass percentage in Urdu medium students

Urdu medium students recorded a low pass percentage of 86.71 per cent, with 6,236 students clearing the exam out of 7,192.

The pass percentage among the Telugu medium is 89.14 per cent, and English medium being 95.86 per cent.

Government schools recorded 86.18 per cent, Zila Parishad High Schools at 93.53 per cent and aided schools at 92.37 per cent.

Social welfare Gurukuls top in pass percentage

The Gurukuls run by the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) secured the highest pass percentage of 99.1 per cent, as compared to last year’s 97.71 per cent.

The Telangana BC Welfare Residential institutions Society (TGBCWREIS) secured 98.99 per cent, an increase from last year’s 97.79 per cent.

Pass percentage at Telangana Residential Schools also rose from 98.79 per cent (in 2025) to 98.64 per cent this year.

Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Institutions Society (TGTWREIS) registered 98.13 per cent pass percentage, slightly higher than 97.63 per cent in 2025.

The Telangana Minorities Welfare Residential Institutions Society (TGMWREIS) recorded a 98.08 per cent pass rate, an improvement from 96.57 per cent last year.

94.37 pc percentage among children with special needs

A total of 1,493 children with special needs appeared for the SSC exam, among whom 1,409 passed, with a pass percentage of 94.37 per cent

Girls surpass boys once again

A comparison of the gender-wise pass percentages between the 2025 and 2026 SSC exams reveals that the pass percentage of both boys and girls has increased.

The pass percentage of boys, which was 91.32 per cent in 2025, increased to 94.07 per cent this year. The pass percentage of girls rose from 94.26 per cent to 96.26 per cent.

This suggests that while girls continued to improve their performance, boys narrowed the gap in overall pass percentage. The difference between the pass percentages of girls and boys, which stood at 2.94 per cent in 2025, reduced to 2.19 per cent in 2026.

Out of the total 5,16,815 students who appeared as regular students, 4,91,774 have passed. The total pass percentage was 95.15 per cent, a 2.37 per cent increase from last year’s 92.78 per cent.

A total of 5,731 schools achieved 100 per cent pass percentage, while six private schools recorded zero per cent pass percentage.