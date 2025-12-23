Class 7 boy assaulted with sticks at principal’s orders in Hyderabad govt school

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a Class 7 boy was beaten up with sticks by his seniors at the direction of their principal at a government school in Hyderabad on Monday, December 23.

The incident occurred in Kompally Government High School. Madhu, the teacher of the victim, Phanindra Surya, asked the child to check the bicycles.

As Surya was checking, another teacher, Chary, spotted him and assumed the child was tampering with bicycles and immediately took the boy to the headmaster’s office.

However, without listening to the whole story, Headmaster Krishna directed a group of boys from Class 10 to assemble in his office and instructed them to beat up Surya on his back.

Surya’s back was badly bruised. When the child returned home, he complained to his father, who immediately rushed him to the hospital and lodged a complaint with the Pet Basheerabah police.

“We have booked the principal under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, and section 115 (voluntary causing hurt) of the BNS,” police told Siasat.com.

There have been no arrests so far, although a notice of appearance (41A notice) has been served to the headmaster. According to the Pet Basheerabagh police, offences committed within seven years do not lead to immediate arrest.

It should be noted that corporal punishment, or rather any form of physical punishment and mental harassment, is strictly prohibited under the Right To Education Act (RTE).