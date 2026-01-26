Class 8 Telangana Gurukul student dies falling from moving auto

Hyderabad: A 14-year-old student died on Sunday, January 25, after falling from an auto-rickshaw at a residential school in Borlam village, under the Banswada police station limits in Kamareddy district.

The incident reportedly took place near the Borlam Gurukul Social Welfare Girls’ Residential School, when a few benches were being carried with a group of students in an auto to the campus.

At least four girls fell from the moving auto. The deceased, Sangeetha, suffered from severe head injuries.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the chilling incident where the auto continued on its way as students fell.

Seeing Sangeetha bleed, the other students rushed her to the government hospital in Banswada, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, her family members questioned why students were made to unload benches and chairs from an auto-rickshaw that had arrived from outside the school premises.

Sangeetha was a resident of Kodichira village in Madnoor mandal.

According to local media, the school staff brought the benches in the vehicle for Republic Day celebrations to be held in the school on January 26.

As Sangeetha’s family grieves her loss, they also demand action against the school authorities for allowing students involvment in school labour.