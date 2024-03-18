Climate-tech startup BNZ Green raises funds to drive low-carbon economy

The startup's key product, BNZ X, is a Blockchain-based carbon credit marketplace.

Published: 18th March 2024 12:36 pm IST
New Delhi: Blockchain-based climate-tech startup BNZ Green on Monday said it has secured pre-seed funds worth $100,000 from Climate Detox and others.

The funds will be utilised primarily for platform development and marketing initiatives, the startup said in a statement.

BNZ Green provides carbon footprint accounting tools for individuals and companies, actively contributing to the global transition towards a net-zero carbon economy.

“This infusion of funds empowers BNZ Green not only to expand our carbon credits marketplace but also to strengthen our dedication to facilitating the transition to a low-carbon economy,” said Ashish Jain, Co-Founder and CEO, BNZ Green.

Gaurav VK Singhvi from Climate Detox said that the pivotal role of carbon credits in combating deforestation, therefore, cannot be overstated.

“BNZ Green stands as a trailblazer, utilising cutting-edge technology and blockchain to revolutionise the voluntary carbon market. Additionally, BNZ Green actively champions innovative removal and reduction projects in developing regions,” Singhvi added.

The startup said it has secured pivotal strategic collaborations with industry veterans and created a strong team with a strong advisory board.

