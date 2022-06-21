Closure of Urdu medium schools: Is it due to neglect or bias?

Nirmal: A delegate of the Urdu Trained Teachers Union on Monday met Nirmal District Collector Dr. P Ram Babu and DEO Nirmal Ravinder Reddy to submit a written memorandum seeking therein to do full justice to the trained Urdu medium teachers.

The delegate informed the officials that due to the non appointment of reserved category (SC ST) posts in Urdu medium schools these posts are vacant for a long time while many Urdu trained teachers are jobless.

Later, the officials of the Urdu trained teacher Union held a press Conference in the Nirmal collector office compound informing the media-persons that in spite of the Telangana state government giving Urdu a second official language status, it is meting out a step motherly treatment to it.

It is the duty of the government to provide education to the children in their mother tongue. But, regretfully due to the non interest of the people’s representatives and neglect on the part of the officials, Urdu medium schools are being closed down. Thus, depriving education to lakhs of children in their mother tongue. This is also leading to unemployment of trained Urdu medium teachers.

They said that due to the roster system under DSC or TRT in the years 2008, 2012 and 2017 many jobs were transferred to reserved categories. These jobs are still vacant. They demanded it to be transferred back to the general category. Appointment on these posts will help reduce the unemployment of Urdu trained teachers.

The other members of the delegate present during the press meet were Danish, Zubair, Feroz, Yasmeen, Nishad, Shafaqat, Afreen, Shaista, Asma, Fuqrah, Rizwana Parveen, Rubina and others.