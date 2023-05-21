CM Kejriwal, Nitish Kumar meet

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st May 2023 4:35 pm IST
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during a meeting, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav and AAP MP Sanjay Singh are also seen. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during a press conference, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav and AAP MP Sanjay Singh are also seen. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during a meeting, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during a press conference, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav and AAP MP Sanjay Singh are also seen. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st May 2023 4:35 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button