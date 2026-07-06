CM office’s food supply halted in Secretariat over pending dues

Hyderabad: Food services have allegedly stopped for the sixth floor of the Telangana Secretariat, which houses the Chief Minister’s Office, the Chief Secretary’s office, and other senior administrative staff.

According to reports, the catering contractors claimed that the state government failed to clear outstanding bills owed to them for two consecutive years. The contractors said they were left with no funds to purchase even the raw ingredients.

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After appeals to pay in instalments went ignored, the contractor halted operations and stopped serving food, including breakfast and lunch, due to non-payment.

The lack of food supply has triggered a blame game with Secretariat staff reportedly accusing one another of the delay in releasing necessary funds.