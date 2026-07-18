CM Revanth applauds TGSWREIS students’ NEET, sports feats

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday, July 18, commended the gold winner in the recent Asian U23 Athletics Championships, Pravallika Narimalla, and NEET rankers from Telangana government’s social welfare residential institutions.

Pravallika won gold in the women’s 4×400 m relay in the Asian U23 Athletics Championships held recently in China. She is a student of Gurukul Degree College under the aegis of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS).

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Over 300 TGSWREIS students to secure admissions in medical courses

At least 333 TGSWREIS students are expected to secure admissions to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) and other allied medical programmes, marking yet another significant academic milestone, the government stated in a release.

Minister for SC, ST Welfare Adluri Laxman Kumar expressed profound satisfaction over the achievement and said that the results stand as a testament to Telangana government’s unwavering commitment to educational excellence and social transformation.

He said that the government is committed to strengthening the Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions by continuously enhancing academic standards, improving infrastructure, providing state-of-the-art educational facilities and extending every possible support to faculty members and institutional staff.