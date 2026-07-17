Two Telangana students among NEET-UG 2026 national toppers

Hyderabad: Two students from Telangana have secured places among the top 25 rank holders in the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination results declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday, July 16.

Veeriahgari Sahyu from Telangana secured All India Rank (AIR) 13 in the general category with a percentile of 99.99915. Kandagatla Haneesh, also from Telangana, secured AIR 21 under the OBC-NCL (Central List) category, with a percentile of 99.9979.

The two names feature in the NTA’s official list of the top 20 male toppers in the re-examination, released alongside the female toppers’ list and the broader results. Nationally, Aryan Gupta of Punjab and Panshul Bansal of Haryana jointly topped the exam with 715 out of 720 marks each, securing AIR 1.

The re-examination was held after NTA cancelled the original NEET (UG) 2026 exam, conducted on May 3, following a paper leak. Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group had recovered a guess paper matching around 140 questions with the actual exam paper, with investigators saying the papers and answer keys were allegedly obtained by accused persons as early as April 27, days before the exam. NTA cancelled the exam on May 12 and the CBI took up the probe, leading to several arrests. The re-exam was held on June 21 in pen-and-paper mode.

The NEET (UG) 2026 counselling process will now proceed through the Medical Counselling Committee for All India Quota seats and respective state authorities for state quota seats, with admissions to MBBS, BDS and allied medical courses to follow.