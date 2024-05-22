CM Revanth cheated farmers: Telangana BJP chief Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region and Telangana BJP President, G Kishan Reddy launched a scathing attack at the Congress, ruling party of the state and slammed them for unfulfillment of the promises they had made during the assembly elections.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy criticised Revanth Reddy’s government for making false promises while stating that Congress has betrayed Telangana farmers in the name of loan waiver and increased Minimum Support Prices (MSPs).

At a press conference, BJP leader Reddy said, “Congress had promised for loan waiver and increase in minimum support prices (MSPs) within 100 days of forming the government. But, Congress has deceived the Telangana farmers by not implementing any of these promises, and we believe they will not fulfil them in the future. They are merely making empty vows.”

He further criticized the state’s handling of MSPs, noting, “It is well known that most farmers in the state cultivate thick rice rather than thin rice. By offering MSP bonuses only for thin rice, they are deceiving farmers, which we strongly condemn. To support the farmers, the central government is prepared to purchase even the thick rice.”

Earlier, on May 16, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that the false propaganda being spread by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Telangana, claiming that reservations will be ended and the Constitution will be altered, is not being believed by anyone.

Reddy also criticised Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for conducting misleading campaigns against the BJP.

The Lok Sabha elections in Telangana witnessed a triangular contest between the ruling Congress, the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), and the BJP.

Voting for all 17 seats in Telangana concluded in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 13. Telangana witnessed a high voter turnout of 65.67 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India’s data.