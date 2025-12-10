CM Revanth committed to reviving Musi River: Min Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is determined to fully revive the Musi River, which once served generations by providing irrigation and drinking water, IT and Industries minister D Sridhar Babu said on Tuesday, December 9.

He was speaking at a discussion titled “Musi Rejuvenation – Blue and Green Infrastructure in Hyderabad” held on the second day of the Telangana Global Summit.

Sridhar Babu said the government has initiated measures to purify the river and ensure continuous water flow. Fifty sewage treatment plants are being set up along the river basin, and Musi will be linked with Godavari waters.

HYDRAA playing key role in lake protection: Sridhar Babu

He said that HYDRAA is playing a key role in lake protection and that the Vision Document 2047 includes a plan for blue and green infrastructure focusing on mobility, recreation, safety, and real estate confidence.

The minister added that social urban forests are being developed across the city. An 85-acre eco-park with a bird sanctuary housing about 8,000 birds is coming up at Kothwalguda, he said, adding that the objective is to make Telangana the “Blue and Green Capital of the World.”

Rajendra Singh appreciates Musi revival efforts

Ramon Magsaysay awardee and water conservationist Rajendra Singh appreciated the State government’s efforts for Musi revival and stressed public participation, including that of youth and women.

Dr. Parthasarathy said washermen and fishermen once lived along the Musi but have since disappeared. ADB representative Alexia Michels said the bank would partner with the State government in the rejuvenation project.

MRDCL MD Narasimha Reddy, environmentalist Tapas Paul, climate expert Sreeja S. Nair, and flood management specialist Arjun Shashidharan also participated and gave their suggestions.