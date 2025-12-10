CM Revanth committed to reviving Musi River: Min Sridhar Babu

Sridhar Babu says CM Revanth aims for complete Musi revival through sewage treatment and sustainable city planning.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 10th December 2025 8:26 am IST|   Updated: 10th December 2025 9:43 am IST
CM Revanth committed to reviving Musi River: Min Sridhar Babu
Minister D Sridhar Babu.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is determined to fully revive the Musi River, which once served generations by providing irrigation and drinking water, IT and Industries minister D Sridhar Babu said on Tuesday, December 9.

He was speaking at a discussion titled “Musi Rejuvenation – Blue and Green Infrastructure in Hyderabad” held on the second day of the Telangana Global Summit.

Sridhar Babu said the government has initiated measures to purify the river and ensure continuous water flow. Fifty sewage treatment plants are being set up along the river basin, and Musi will be linked with Godavari waters.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“King

HYDRAA playing key role in lake protection: Sridhar Babu

He said that HYDRAA is playing a key role in lake protection and that the Vision Document 2047 includes a plan for blue and green infrastructure focusing on mobility, recreation, safety, and real estate confidence.

The minister added that social urban forests are being developed across the city. An 85-acre eco-park with a bird sanctuary housing about 8,000 birds is coming up at Kothwalguda, he said, adding that the objective is to make Telangana the “Blue and Green Capital of the World.”

Rajendra Singh appreciates Musi revival efforts

Ramon Magsaysay awardee and water conservationist Rajendra Singh appreciated the State government’s efforts for Musi revival and stressed public participation, including that of youth and women.

Memory Khan Seminar

Dr. Parthasarathy said washermen and fishermen once lived along the Musi but have since disappeared. ADB representative Alexia Michels said the bank would partner with the State government in the rejuvenation project.

MRDCL MD Narasimha Reddy, environmentalist Tapas Paul, climate expert Sreeja S. Nair, and flood management specialist Arjun Shashidharan also participated and gave their suggestions.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 10th December 2025 8:26 am IST|   Updated: 10th December 2025 9:43 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button