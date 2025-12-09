CM Revanth Reddy virtually unveils Telangana Thalli statues

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, December 9, virtually unveiled the Telangana Thalli statues that have been installed across the state from the Bharat Future City in Hyderabad.

The virtual unveiling was organisedzas part of Praja Palana (people’s governance) celebrations to mark the second anniversary of the Congress government in the state. As part of the celebrations, the Telangana Thalli statues have been installed at a cost of Rs 5.8 crore at all 33 district collectorates.

Unveiling the statues during the second day of the Telangana Rising Global Summit, Reddy recalled that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi announced the start of the official process for Telangana state formation on December 9, 2009.

The chief minister unveiled the statues at the ongoing Telangana Rising Summit in Future City in Hyderabad.

“The announcement brought cheers and upheld the self respect of the Telangana people. Commemorating December 9, we decided to celebrate the day as an unveiling day of Telangana Thalli statue in the people’s government,” he added.

Reddy further said that one statue of the Telangana Thalli has been installed at the Telangana secretariat adding that the statue has been unveiled in district collectorates across the state. He lauded Sonia Gandhi for delivering he promise regarding creation of Telangana.