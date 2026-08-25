CM Revanth seeks faster land acquisition for Musi rejuvenation

The CM told the officials to initiate the tender process for the second phase of the project.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Official meeting with government officials and delegates in a modern conference room.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy hold meeting on Musi rejuvenation

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, August 25, directed officials to expedite land acquisition for the state government’s ambitious Musi river rejuvenation project.

During a meeting on the Musi project, he asked them to formulate a policy for land pooling and acquisition of land which are in Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zone of the river.

He stressed the need to avoid legal wrangles, an official release said.

Subhan Bakery

Also, the CM told the officials to initiate the tender process for the second phase of the project and immediately call tenders for the renovation of Lord Omkareshwara temple at Manchirevula as part of the grand Musi rejuvenation project.

Authorities were also instructed to publicise and promote the birds park at Kotwalguda.

The first phase of the Musi rejuvenation project covers a 21-km stretch of the river and carries an estimated price tag of around Rs 6,000 crores, according to official sources.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button