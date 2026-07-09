Telangana sanctions Rs 7,345 cr for Musi rejuvenation project

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday, July 9, sanctioned Rs 7,345.12 crore to the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) for carrying out works on two priority stretches in Zone-1 covering about 21 km.

The Zone-1A stretch covers 9.20 km from Himayat Sagar to Gandhi Sarovar/ Bapu Ghat. Along with operation and maintenance costs, work on the entire stretch will cost a total of Rs 3,232.01 crore.

The Zone-1B stretch, covering 11.80 km from Osman Sagar to Gandhi Sarovar, will cost Rs 4113.11 crore along with operation and maintenance costs.

The 7,345.12 crore sanction includes a Rs 4,500 crore (USD 500 million) loan from the Asian Development Bank and a Rs 2,845.12 crore grant from the state government. It does not include the land acquisition cost.

The state government grant will come from Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) or the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC).

The government has also approved taking up the works on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode and engaging a project management consultancy (PMC) for implementation, supervision and monitoring of the project following the ADB guidelines.

Telangana Chief Secretary inspects Musi works

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju on Thursday visited the Phase‑I stretch of the Musi Riverfront Development Project and reviewed progress across key locations.

The visit covered Osmansagar, the Narsingi Sewage Treatment Plant site and the Gandhi Sarovar project lands.

The Chief Secretary held detailed discussions with the Managing Director and Joint Managing Director of MRDCL, the Managing Director of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) and other officials.

The review focused on flood mitigation measures, sewage treatment integration, land development readiness and corridor‑level infrastructure planning.

Also Read Phase 1 of Musi Rejuvenation Project to be completed by December 2027

Musi rejuvenation project

The Telangana government has undertaken the Musi rejuvenation project to revive the river ecosystem through integrated riverfront planning, urban infrastructure development, environmental improvement and sustainable mobility initiatives.

The project is envisaged to trigger growth across nearly 200 square km of urban landscape covering major urban areas of Hyderabad.