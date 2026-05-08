Phase 1 of Musi Rejuvenation Project to be completed by December 2027

Hyderabad: The Cabinet sub-committee overseeing the Musi River Rejuvenation Project on Friday, May 8, stated that the state government plans to complete Phase 1 works by December 2027.

A meeting discussing progress of the project was held at the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan, and saw participation from Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, IT Minister Sridhar Babu, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and other high-ranking officials.

The Deputy CM stated that Phase 1 of the project is estimated to cost Rs 7,055 crore, and talks with the Asian Development Bank to secure funding have been successful.

Stating that Musi rejuvenation was not just a project, but a social responsibility towards city residents, the Deputy CM instructed the officials to make changes in the alignment so that there is minimal impact on the existing structures.

He said that work on the first five kilometres from Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar to Bapu Ghat, which are not inhabited, should be started immediately.

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The sub-committee is also examining models of state-of-the-art rubber dams to increase the water storage in the river and promote the tourism sector.

The government plans to get all clearances by August this year and complete Phase 1 works by December next year.

Officials also stated that the construction of the 55 km elevated corridor from Narsingi to Gowrelly, sewage treatment plants and flood control walls will be carried out with the technical support of institutions like Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) to maintain the highest quality standards.