CM Revanth to open Godrej oil palm factory in Khammam: Tummala

Hyderabad: Telangana Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Friday, July 3, said chief minister A Revanth Reddy would soon inaugurate the Godrej Group’s oil palm processing factory being set up at Anjanapur in Konijerla mandal of Khammam district.

The minister said construction works were being expedited to ensure the early commissioning of the facility.

Chairing a review meeting with representatives of the Godrej Group at the Secretariat, Tummala assessed the progress of the oil palm factory as well as the establishment of a seed garden, nursery and research centre associated with the project.

He said Telangana currently has three oil palm processing factories and that the Khammam unit would soon become the fourth such facility in the state.

Investment of Rs 250 cr

Being built at an investment of Rs 250 crore, the factory will have the capacity to crush 15 tonnes of fresh fruit bunches per hour and is expected to generate direct employment for 150 people and indirect jobs for around 700 others.

The minister said the project would provide significant benefits to oil palm farmers in Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts by improving processing infrastructure and reducing transportation costs.

He added that the state government had allocated land to the Godrej Group for setting up the country’s first integrated oil palm project comprising a processing factory, seed garden and refinery.