CM Siddaramaiah takes jibe at PM Modi over ‘God sent’ remark

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his reported ‘God sent’ comment and wondered whether he was the divine incarnation.

He also asserted that claims of turning this country that is so diverse, into a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ was not possible.

The CM was speaking at an event organised by the state Congress to commemorate first PM Jawaharlal Nehru’s death anniversary

“Narendra Modi now says he was sent by god. Look at the irony. He says –god has sent me to make Viksit Bharat by 2047. Is he the incarnation of god?,” Siddaramaiah asked.

He said, “Not even a single day, he launched any programmes aimed at the poor, Dalits, backward classes, minorities, and unemployed. There should be equality among all and equal opportunity for all… has he taken efforts to achieve it?”

“Fully aware of their (BJP/NDA) defeat, Narendra Modi is uttering whatever comes out of his mouth. He is doing it intentionally for the sake of votes by dividing Hindus and Muslims. He is doing it for polarisation of votes.

While speaking to the media, he says he stands for all people, but during election rallies he uses hate speech against Muslims,” he added.

The CM’s remark come in the wake of PM Modi’s interview to a national news channel in which he reportedly said that he was not biological but sent by god.

Claiming that the BJP doesn’t believe in pluralism, Siddaramaiah said this is a country that represents pluralism with multiple religions, castes, and languages.

“In a country that is so diverse, autocracy, and statements like we will make this a Hindu Rashtra is a dream talk. It is not possible in this country, one has to clearly understand this,” he added.

Crediting Nehru for establishing democracy in the country, setting up several public sector industries and educational institutions, and building big dams, Siddaramaiah asked whether PM Modi, who claims that Congress did nothing for India, has constructed at least one dam, or established a public sector industry in 10 years.