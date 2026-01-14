CM Stalin Announces Pongal Medals for 4,184 Uniformed Personnel

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday, January 14, announced Pongal medals for 4,184 personnel from police, fire and rescue services, prisons and correctional departments in recognition of their outstanding devotion to duty and excellence in technical and specialised services.

The annual ‘Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Medals’ awarded every Pongal to motivate uniformed services personnel, will go to 4,000 police constables and head constables this year, a state government release said.

Of these, ‘Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Constabulary Medals’ will be given to 4,000 personnel in the ranks of Grade-II police constables, Grade-I police constables, head constables and special sub-inspectors of police (men and women).

Additionally, 120 fire and rescue services personnel in ranks including leading firemen, special station officer (transport), firemen driver (upgraded driver mechanic) and fireman (upgraded leading fireman) will receive the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s medals.

The award list also includes 58 prisons and correctional services personnel (men and women) in the ranks of Grade-I warders (men), Grade-I warders (women), Grade-II warder (men) and Grade-II warders (women).

A monthly medal allowance will be sanctioned to all recipients with effect from February 1, irrespective of their ranks, the release added.

Further, six personnel — two each from the police radio branch, dog squad and police photographers — will be awarded the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Technical and Specialised Services along with a lump sum grant depending on their ranks.

The medals, accompanied by scrolls bearing the chief minister’s signature, will be presented at a ceremonial medal parade to be held in due course, it said.