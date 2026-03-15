Shots fired during raid at ex-BRS MLA Rohith Reddy’s farmhouse; Cocaine seized

Telangana anti-narcotics team raided a Moinabad farmhouse gathering; five tested positive for drugs and a man allegedly fired a round during the police operation.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 15th March 2026 8:52 am IST|   Updated: 15th March 2026 10:08 am IST
Cocaine and firearm recovered during police raid at Pilot Rohith Reddy’s Moinabad farmhouse in Hyderabad.
Shots fired during raid at ex-BRS MLA Rohith Reddy’s farmhouse; Cocaine seized.

Hyderabad: The anti-narcotics agency of Telangana police, the EAGLE team, along with Moinabad police, on Saturday, March 14, arrested five persons, including three leaders of political parties, while they were allegedly consuming cocaine, during a party at a farmhouse in Moinabad, on Saturday evening.

Cocaine close to two grams seized

According to DCP Chevella, Yogesh Gautham, the party was held at a farmhouse, and former MLA Rohith Reddy, Eluru MP Putta Mahesh, Namit Sharma, a former MLA from Jaipur, an advocate, six real estate businessmen and a woman attended it. While the quantity of the contraband is being ascertained, police said it seemed to be close to two grams.

There were ten people at the farmhouse when the police raided at 9.30 pm, the place and and five of them tested positive for drugs. The EAGLE team handed over the accused to the Moinabad police, who would again send them to a drug test and then register a case against them.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

Shots fired

One of the person Namit Sharma, who is a realtor from Delhi, fired a round at the police. The gun belongs to Hritesh Reddy, who possesses a firearm license.

The security personnel behaved rudely and initially tried to prevent the police team from entering the premises. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 15th March 2026 8:52 am IST|   Updated: 15th March 2026 10:08 am IST

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