College restroom video case: Karnataka CM defends Home Min’s child’s play remark

Dakshina Kannada: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday stirred a controversy by defending state Home Minister G. Parameshwara’s “child’s play” comment regarding the issue of alleged filming of Hindu girl students while using washroom in a college in Udupi.

Talking to reporters at the Mangaluru International Airport, Siddaramaiah, while answering a question on “child’s play” comment by the Home Minister, said the latter had not made that statement.

“He might have stated that the college students have done it for prank,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated.

“If Parmeshwara had termed the incident as a child’s play, had they registered an FIR regarding the incident? The police have registered a suo motu FIR in the case. An officer of the rank of DySP is investigating the case. The police investigation is taken up and it should progress, he said.

A member of the National Commission for Women (NCW) has come here and it has been stated that there was no camera placed in the college restroom. Let them give a report after investigation, the action will be taken, the Chief Minister stated.

The BJP had staged a statewide agitation last week demanding legal action against three girls from minority community for filming other community’s girls in the college washroom.

The leaders of BJP attacked the Congress government of trying to hush up the case for its political interests.