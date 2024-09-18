Comedian Munawar Faruqui receives death threats, leaves Delhi

Mumbai: Munawar Faruqui, the winner of Bigg Boss 17 and a popular comedian is back in the news – but this time for something serious. Over the weekend, there was a security scare in Delhi, with the police acting quickly after receiving information about a possible threat to his life. Here’s a look at what happened.

A Scary Situation in Delhi

On Sunday evening, Munawar was in Delhi for an event, staying at The Suryaa Hotel in South Delhi. The Delhi Police got intelligence that suggested his life might be in danger. They took the warning seriously and moved quickly to ensure his safety.

Why the Threat?

Just a month ago, Munawar got into trouble for making a joke that upset the Konkani community. Now, while he was in Delhi for the Entertainers Cricket League, the police learned about a new threat. They were questioning suspects in another shooting case when the suspects revealed that they were told to watch Munawar’s hotel and prepare for a possible attack. After this, Munawar quickly left Delhi and flew to Mumbai.

Elvish Yadav Also Receives Threats

Interestingly, Elvish Yadav, another famous star and winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, also reportedly got death threats. He and Munawar were playing on opposite teams in the cricket league, but what started as friendly banter before the match turned into something more serious when Elvish got threats too.

After receiving the warning, the police searched Munawar’s hotel room and increased security at the cricket stadium where the match was happening. A police officer mentioned that they were told to make sure the area was safe. Thankfully, nothing serious happened, but the situation was still unsettling for everyone involved.

Munawar Faruqui’s Journey So Far

Munawar’s rise to fame has been full of ups and downs. He first got noticed in 2020 with his stand-up video Dawood, Yamraaj, Aurat, and later released a song called Jawab. His big break came in 2022 when he won the reality show Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut. In 2023, he added another win to his name with Bigg Boss 17.

Munawar’s Acting Debut

Munawar isn’t stopping at comedy and reality shows. He’s about to start his acting career with a web series called First Copy. In an interview with IANS, he shared his excitement, saying, “I’m thrilled to start this new journey as an actor. It’s a big challenge, and I can’t wait for people to see me in a new role.”

He also thanked his fans for their support, saying, “The love I’ve received is amazing, and I hope to make everyone proud with this new show.”