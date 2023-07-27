Conduct online mock tests for Telangana students: KTR to T-SAT

Hyderabad: While suggesting the T-SAT management come up with innovative and entertaining education methods, the Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao asked them to conduct online mock tests for the aspirants of competitive exams.

He stressed the importance of developing content through technologies like simulation and animation, especially when the teaching methodologies were evolving rapidly.

The Minister presided over the exchange of MoU between the Society for Telangana State Network and Osmania University, which marks the launch of the university’s TV channel.

IT Minister @KTRBRS participated in the sixth anniversary event of @TSATnetwork.



On the occasion, the Minister presided over the exchange of MoU between the Society for Telangana State Network and Osmania University, which marks the launch of the university's TV channel. pic.twitter.com/SxH4LV3HHg — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) July 27, 2023

While appealing to the Osmania University management to promote entrepreneurship skills among students KTR underlined that for a university with lakhs of students, incubating 16 startup companies was too low.

Speaking at the sixth-anniversary celebrations of T-SAT here on Thursday, KTR said that students should benefit ultimately.

Also Read Deadline for Inter first year admission in Telangana colleges extended

“There could be programmes on social responsibility as the issues were not the responsibilities of corporate sectors but also of every individual. Students should be trained about these aspects at a young age,” said KTR.

Lauding the efforts of T-SAT management, which operates two channels, including Vidya and Nipuna, KTR said, “T-SAT has 40 lakh registered users. There were also 28 lakh downloads through the app.”

Speaking of the mock tests, KTR said that they can be held with 50,000 questions utilizing the services of professors, faculty members and other field experts.

Briefing about the construction of girls’ and boys’ hostels at Nizam College, the minister said the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department had sanctioned Rs 33 crore for it.

“The girl’s hostel, which was constructed with Rs 15 crore was already operational and shortly foundation would be laid for the boys’ hostel to be constructed with Rs 18 crore,” said the minister.