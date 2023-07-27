Deadline for Inter first year admission in Telangana colleges extended

Hyderabad: The deadline for admission to the intermediate first year in Telangana colleges has been extended. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) announced that admissions for the academic year 2023-24 can be taken until July 31, 2023. Moreover, admissions can be obtained from August 1 to 16 with a late fee of Rs 500.

The Board has instructed various colleges offering two-year intermediate courses, including government, private aided and unaided, co-operative, TS residential, social welfare, tribal welfare, and minority welfare residential junior colleges, model schools, KGBVs, incentive junior colleges, and composite degree colleges, to conduct admissions within the extended deadline.

To ensure admission to junior colleges affiliated with TSBIE, parents and students can refer to the list of affiliated junior colleges in Telangana (click here to view the list).