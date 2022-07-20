Inter exams: TSBIE plans to shift to digitised evaluation – Know how it works

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is planning to shift from the conventional way of evaluation to digitised evaluation. The board already sent the proposal to the government of Telangana.

Currently, the board follows physical checking of students’ answer scripts. After it is digitized, the scanned answer scripts will be sent to evaluators after masking the details of students with barcodes.

The evaluators will have to enter marks awarded for each subject in the software itself. It will not only ensure automatic calculation of subject marks but also helps the board in releasing the results quickly.

It is expected that with the introduction of the new system, teachers will be able to evaluate double the number of answer scripts they evaluate in the current system of evaluation.

As the answer scripts will be made available for the students within hours of the announcement of the results, they can make an informed decision whether to go for recounting, revaluation, or supplementary examination.

Hurdles in digitised evaluation

Although digitised evaluation system solves most of the problems and ensures transparency in the examination, shifting lakhs of answer scripts to the BIE headquarters and scanning them is a challenging task.

Apart from it, the board will incur costs in training the employee for the transition. There is also apprehension over server capacity in handling lakhs of answer scripts.

Due to the challenges in implementing digitised evaluation system, the board is planning to introduce the new system in a phased manner.

First, it will be implemented for one stream of the first or second year. Slowly, it will be introduced in all streams of both years of intermediate.