Confident of winning from South Chennai, says Tamilisai Soundararajan

She said she is back to "people's service" after resigning as Governor of Telangana and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for permitting her to fight elections.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd March 2024 7:51 pm IST
Confident of winning from South Chennai, says Tamilisai Soundararajan
Tamilisai Soundararajan on campaign trail in South Chennai.

Chennai: Ahead of the April 19 Lok Sabha polls, a BJP candidate from South Chennai, Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday expressed confidence that she will win from this constituency.

She said she is back to “people’s service” after resigning as Governor of Telangana and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for permitting her to fight elections.

“I am really very happy. Through hard work, we will get this seat,” she told PTI Videos.

MS Education Academy

Further, she was contesting from this segment not as a candidate but as a voter as she had lived here for 40 years, the senior leader added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd March 2024 7:51 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Chennai updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button