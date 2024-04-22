Cong synonymous with corruption, family rule, appeasement politics: Piyush Goyal

Hyderabad: The Congress is synonymous with corruption, family rule and appeasement politics, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal alleged on Monday.

Congress had made promises since the era of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to eliminate poverty in the country, but it did not happen, he said.

He was addressing a rally in support of the BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Telangana’s Zaheerabad B B Patil.

Patil, who is a current MP, was with the BRS and defected to the BJP on March 1, just 15 days before the Model Code of Conduct came into force.

Goyal, who highlighted the Narendra Modi government’s pro-poor schemes and welfare measures including Ayushman Bharat, scheme aiming to provide free houses for four crore people, Jal Jeevan Mission and goal of constructing 11 crore toilets, alleged that the Congress only makes hollow promises.

“Modi cares for the poor and the marginalised sections of society. Rahul Gandhi’s grandmother (Indira Gandhi) promised to people that she will eliminate poverty. But, they did not work for the poor,” he further claimed.

“Rajiv Gandhi told the country that he sends Rs 100 from Delhi and that only Rs 15 reaches the poor with 85 per cent being eaten away by middlemen and corruption,” he said, “Vut, the problem remained unresolved.”

He further attacked the Congress, saying, “Congress means corruption, Congress means family rule, Congress means appeasement politics.”

In Telangana, the “corrupt BRS government” was voted out, but the new government in the state has not taken steps to check corruption, he claimed.

Stating that PM Modi has resolved to make the country a developed one, he said the nation would become developed only when it is free of corruption, when appeasement politics end and when all get equal justice.

BJP never divides the society but unites, he claimed.

Polling in in Telangana for the Lok Sabha elections would be held on May 13.