Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra led by party leader Rahul Gandhi entered Hyderabad on Tuesday. Hundreds of party leaders and workers are walking along with him.

Today, he resumed his padyatra at 6 am from Matha Temple, Shamshabad. He is going to halt at Legacy Palace, Bahadurpura for an afternoon break.

At 4 pm, the padyatra will resume from Hussaini Alam Junction Charminar. He will visit the historic Charminar and is slated to address a public meeting at Necklace Road on the banks of the Hussain Sagar lake in the heart of the city.

The Yatra’s night halt will be at Gandhi Ideology Center in Bowenpally.

#BharatJodoYatra continues to march with even greater ardour as it takes a new turn today from Matha Temple, Shamshabad. pic.twitter.com/4xwdxOvzHx — Congress (@INCIndia) November 1, 2022

Earlier, Revanth Reddy appealed to all to rise above politics and join the Yatra, adding that everybody should at least walk 1 km with Rahul Gandhi.

Kharge to join Rahul in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad

In a tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote, “Day 55 of Bharat Jodo Yatra is special. Rahul Gandhi will hoist the national flag from Charminar where on 19.10.1990, Rajiv Gandhi started Sadbhavna Yatra.”

“Every year on that day, @INCIndia has since raised the national flag here. INC President @kharge will join us today evening,” he said.

Day 55 of #BharatJodoYatra is special. @RahulGandhi will hoist the national flag from Char Minar where on 19.10.1990, Rajiv Gandhi started Sadbhavna Yatra. Every year on that day, @INCIndia has since raised the national flag here. INC President @kharge will join us today evening. https://t.co/FnqbAWzXLx — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 1, 2022

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will walk with Gandhi in the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Hyderabad later in the day, the first time he will do so after taking on the party mantle.

Kharge will reach Hyderabad in the afternoon and join Gandhi in the evening leg of the Yatra.

Bharat Jodo Yatra

On October 23, the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Telangana from Karnataka. Following a three-day break for Diwali and the swearing-in of new Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, it resumed on October 26.

The Yatra will continue in Telangana till November 7 with one-day break on November 4.

It will cover 19 Assembly and 7 Parliamentary constituencies spanning a total distance of 375 km in the state, before entering Maharashtra on November 7.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. Gandhi completed the marathon walk in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka before beginning the Telangana leg of the yatra.

It is being seen as a Congress’ “masterstroke” to take on the Narendra Modi government in the upcoming 2024 elections.