Congress govt moves resolution for caste census in Telangana Assembly

The resolution is expected to be passed unanimously as the principal opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) expressed its support.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 16th February 2024 5:52 pm IST
Telangana Legislative Assembly

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for Backward Classes (BC) Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar on Friday, February 16, introduced the state government’s resolution in the legislative assembly for a comprehensive caste census to be held in the state.

“That this House resolves to take up a comprehensive door- to-door household survey (Socio, Economic, Educational, Employment, Political and Caste Survey (Kula Ganana) of the entire Telangana state as per the decision of Council of Ministers of 4th February 2024 so as to plan and implement various Socio, Economic, Educational, Employment and Political opportunities for the amelioration of Backward Classes, SC & ST citizens of the State and other weaker sections of the state,” the resolution read.

Speaking on the occasion, Telangana’s Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged all members to contribute their suggestions regarding the subject.

Deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka emphasized that they were fulfilling their election promise by conducting a caste enumeration, which he described as a “foundational step” for the development of Backward Classes.

While welcoming the move, BRS senior leader Kadiyam Srihari expressed that the resolution should have been referred to as a “BC census” instead of a “caste census,” as he found the latter term “confusing.”

In response, Vikramarka clarified that there was no confusion and that the census would benefit all sections of society.

