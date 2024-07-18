Congress govt neglecting Brahmin Welfare Corporation: Telangana BJP

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP vice president NVSS Prabhakar has alleged that the Congress government in the state is neglecting the Brahmin Welfare Corporation.

Prabhakar claimed that the government is not releasing sufficient funds to the corporation. He also stated that the salaries of the corporation’s staff have not been paid for months together.

Additionally, Prabhakar alleged that around 300 students who pursued higher education overseas through the Vivekananda Overseas Scheme were not reimbursed for their second-term fees. “This has endangered the prospects of these students,” he added.

The BJP leader further stated that about 400 individuals who had applied for financial assistance for the small, medium and micro enterprises have been kept waiting for months. He stated that not a single rupee has been released since chief minister A Revanth Reddy took charge last year.

Recently, the BRS also criticised the Congress-led state government for not allocating funds to the Brahmin welfare body.