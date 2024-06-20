Allot funds for Brahmin Samkshema Parishad: BRS to Telangana govt

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) demanded Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy led state government to allocate funds for the state Brahmin Samkshema Parishad meant to ensure the welfare of the community.

Addressing a press meeting at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday, June 20, former chairman of the body, Dr KV Ramana Chary said that despite the Brahmins belonging to the top rungs of the varna system, there are several in the caste group who are still reeling under poverty.

“BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) established the body after he became the chief minister but the Congress government is not interested in it. KCR supported priests every month through the “Dhoopa, Deepa, Naivedyam” scheme. Revanth Reddy must allocate funds for the body,” he stated.

The retired IAS officer also demanded that the state government release foreign education scholarships for Brahmin students.

“A state cabinet-level discussion must take place on the subject of funds for the Brahmin Samkshema Parishad. The funds must be released at least before the start of the Assembly sessions,” he demanded.

He further alleged that the base-level employees at the welfare body have not received salaries in the last five months.

“Along with Brahmin organisations, we will try to meet the chief minister if funds are not released. A new working group has to be appointed in the welfare body as well,” he added.