Congress India’s ‘most dishonest’ party, manipulates polls…: PM Modi

Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lashed out at the Congress, calling it the country’s “most dishonest party” which is led by a “corrupt dynasty” and “manipulates” elections to come to power.

Hitting the campaign trail in support of BJP candidates in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, Modi also expressed concern over the alleged beating of an Indian journalist by Congress workers in the US.

“Does such treatment of an Indian journalist reflect well on India’s dignity?

“Congress is India’s most dishonest party. Congress’s royal family is India’s biggest corrupt dynasty. You have to remain vigilant against them. They use all methods of dishonesty to win elections in a bid to come to power,” Modi said at the rally.

“I warned the people of this country about their (Congress) designs but I was mocked… Today, everyone can see what’s happening in the Congress-ruled states where their governments, in a very short period of rule, have created troubles for the people,” Modi said.

Modi said the Congress made “false promises” to come to power and cited the example of Himachal Pradesh.

“Congress made false promises to the people in a bid to get votes in Himachal Pradesh. Now, they have destroyed the state. No development is taking place, employees are not getting salaries, and the youth are not getting jobs,” he said.

Referring to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks in Srinagar that BJP leaders would have been in jail had the opposition INDIA bloc won 20 seats more in the recent Lok Sabha elections, Modi said that was the only agenda of the opposition party.

“Their ideology and vision have become clear through the statements of their president… Do you want to come to power to send us to jail or to work for the welfare of the people? Is this your only agenda?” he said.

The people of the country have chosen us in 2014, 2019, and 2024 for the welfare of the people, not to send opposition leaders to jail.

“We run the government to remove corruption and provide the best facilities to the poor people. As they (Congress) don’t have a positive vision, their only agenda is to send opposition leaders to jail.

“He (Kharge) should have talked about the welfare of the people of J-K but instead highlighted his jail agenda,” he said.

Modi said the Congress has an “agenda of hate”.

“Jammu has also been a victim of their hate. The Congress and the NC have always discriminated against Jammu. They made worst remarks against Maharaja Hari Singh and other kings,” he said.

“They talk about the Constitution but sow seeds of division… they display boards of love while nurturing hatred,” he said.

Modi said a mediaperson from India was locked in a room and beaten on the soil of the US.

“I read in the newspapers today that an Indian journalist, while in America, faced severe mistreatment… Independent media is a pillar of a vibrant democracy. Does such treatment of a journalist reflect well on India’s dignity?” Modi said.

The television journalist Rohit Sharma, who is based out of Washington DC, told PTI that the incident happened when he was on an assignment for India Today group in Dallas, Texas, to cover the maiden US visit of Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition.

He claimed that after he asked Indian Overseas Congress chairman Sam Pitroda during an interview if Rahul Gandhi would raise the issue of Hindus being attacked in Bangladesh during his meeting with US lawmakers, “chaos erupted” and he was abruptly told to end the interview.

“One person jumped towards my microphone, the other person went directly for my phone and they just ended the interview. …. They wanted me to delete the entire interview and I said, I’m not going to do that,” he said adding that they opened the phone by putting it in front of his face and deleted the contents.

“I asked them to give me my phone back and they did not… and then they talked about how they wanted to keep the phone for the next three, four days because they were not sure. They said this is controversial. I tried reasoning with them, but nobody would listen,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi said the Congress claims to be running “Mohabbat ki dukaan. But a journalist of our country was subjected to cruelty in the US by theCongress”.

This was the first election rally by the prime minister in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the first phase of the assembly polls on September 18, which will cover 24 seats spread across the three districts of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban in Jammu and the South Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam.

The first phase will be followed by the next on September 25, when polling will be held in 26 constituencies. The last phase will be on October 1 for 40 seats.