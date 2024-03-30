Congress leaders suffering from Kangana phobia: BJP

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh BJP general secretary Bihari Lal Sharma on Saturday said the Congress leaders are suffering from Kangana “phobia” and making comments on her.

Insulting women was an old habit of the Congress leaders and several instances would unfold if you peep into the history, he said in a statement issued here.

The BJP has named Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut as its candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat.

“It seems the Congress leaders are suffering from Kangana phobia and making comments on her,” he said, adding the Congress leaders are so much intoxicated with power that they are not able to differentiate between right and wrong.

He said that the people of Mandi, especially the women, would give a befitting reply to the remarks made by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate.

Congress leaders Shrinate and H S Ahir have kicked up a huge political row with derogatory comments on Ranaut and Mandi posted on their social media handles. Later, Shrinate had said that her account was hacked.

