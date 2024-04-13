Congress names 16 more LS poll candidates, fields Vikramaditya against Kangana

The candidates were announced during a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee here on Saturday evening.

BJP’s Kangana Ranaut and Congress Vikramaditya Singh
BJP's Kangana Ranaut and Congress Vikramaditya Singh

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday announced a list of 16 more candidates for the Lok Sabha polls and fielded former Union minister Manish Tewari from the Chandigarh parliamentary constituency.

The party also pitted Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh against BJP candidate and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in the state’s Mandi Lok Sabha seat.

Vikramaditya Singh is the son of the Congress’ Himachal Pradesh unit chief Pratibha Singh.

