Congress names Manikrao Thakre as new Telangana in charge

Thakre is senior party leader from Maharashtra and has been state President also.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 4th January 2023 9:48 pm IST
Manikrao Thakre

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Manikrao Thakre as the new party in charge of Telangana, while shifting incumbent Manickam Tagore to Goa, a party leader said on Wednesday.

“Congress President has appointed Manikrao Thakre as AICC in-charge of Telangana, with immediate effect,” Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal said in a communique.

Tagore will replace Dinesh Gundu Rao as Goa in charge, while the latter will continue as in charge of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the communique added.

