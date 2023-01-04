Cong chief Kharge meets party leaders from Arunachal, Assam

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th January 2023 7:04 pm IST
Congress Foundation Day: Kharge attacks govt, says society being divided by hate
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday met party leaders from Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and discussed with them the political situation in the states.

He also extended his best wishes to the Assam Mahila Congress for their ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ leg in the state.

“Had a fruitful interaction with a delegation of Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress, led by PCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah, today. Extended my best wishes to them for the Assam leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and discussed ways to strengthen the party in the state,” Kharge tweeted with photos of the meeting.

Also Read
Onus is on Congress to save Constitution, and democracy: Kharge

In another tweet, he shared pictures with leaders from the Arunachal Pradesh unit of the party.

“Leaders of Arunachal Pradesh Congress led by AICC Incharge Manish Chatrath, PCC President Nabam Tuki, and others met me today. We discussed about the political situation of the state. Congress party is committed to strongly raise the voice of the people of Arunachal Pradesh,” the Congress chief said.

Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh are slated in early 2024.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button