Congress’ Raj Babbar leads in Gurugram; BJP’s Rao Inderjit Singh trails

Gurugram: The Congress candidate in Gurugram, Raj Babbar has taken an early lead over the BJP candidate and incumbent five-time MP, Rao Inderjit Singh.

Raj Babbar received 1,89,726 votes while Rao Inderjit Singh got 1,56,221 votes.

The 74-year-old Ahirwal leader is fighting for the third-consecutive time on a BJP ticket.

In 2009, he became a Congress MP, however, from 2014 onwards, Singh has been a BJP MP.

Singh has dominated politics in south Haryana for three decades and commands significant influence in dominant Ahirs in the constituency.

He is credited with efforts to bring AIIMS in Rewari, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, KMP Expressway, Extension of the Metro line etc in South Haryana.

Under the Khattar tenure, the BJP is viewed favourably for its pro-development policies and initiatives.

Gurugram’s urban, especially New Gurgaon voters are strongly with the BJP.

Focus on infrastructure projects, government schemes and industrial growth has been a key push by the BJP.