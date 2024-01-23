Congress to win most Lok Sabha seats in Telangana: Survey

As per the survey findings, the Congress is anticipated to win 8-10 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

Published: 23rd January 2024
Hyderabad: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, a survey has predicted that the Congress will secure the majority of seats in Telangana.

The survey which was conducted by Lok Poll indicates that the main opposition party, BRS, is expected to come second, while the BJP is projected to be in the third position.

As per the survey findings, the Congress is anticipated to win 8-10 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana in the upcoming general elections. The BRS is likely to secure 3-4 seats, the BJP 1-2 seats, with others winning 0-1 seat.

It is noteworthy that Lok Poll’s survey results were nearly accurate during the Assembly elections. The survey has predicted that Congress will bag 69-72 seats. After the result, it was found that Congress won 64 seats.

These predictions offer insights into the potential outcomes of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, providing a glimpse into the political landscape in Telangana.

However, it is important to note that election dynamics can change, and these predictions serve as a snapshot in time. The upcoming general elections will ultimately determine the actual distribution of seats and the party in power.

