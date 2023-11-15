Congress woos women with four cabinet berths, free bus rides

Hyderabad: TPCC president Revanth Reddy, highlights the commitment of the Congress government in Telangana to ensure significant representation for women if voted into power.

While campaigning for Congress candidate Singapuram Indira in Station Ghanpur, he pledged to advocate for four Cabinet positions dedicated to women, in stark contrast to the present government’s minimal female representation.

Expressing criticism towards the BRS government, Reddy pointed out that they have only allotted tickets to six women in the upcoming Assembly polls, highlighting what he perceives as a lack of regard for women’s roles in governance by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

He underscored the limited opportunities given to women in the current Cabinet, stating that only two Ministers out of many are female.

In contrast, Reddy highlighted the Congress’s commitment to gender equality, having fielded 12 women candidates in the elections.

He promised that, if elected, the Congress government would ensure fair representation with four women Ministers in the Cabinet.

Additionally, he mentioned initiatives like the ‘Mahalaxmi scheme’ and free bus rides for women as part of Congress’s dedication to women’s welfare.