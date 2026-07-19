Congress worker set ablaze by rowdysheeter in Warangal

Hyderabad: A Congress worker was set a blaze by a rowdysheeter in Warangal district on Saturday, July 18, over an alleged personal dispute.

The incident occurred in Kotilingala village, Geesugonda mandal, Vardhannapet constituency. When the victim, Adepu Mahesh was reportedly called by a fellow Congress worker, Jannu Madhu for a meeting. When Mahesh reached the spot, he was attacked by the rowdysheeter identified as Pati Kumar, who poured petrol on Mahesh and set him on fire.

However, Mahesh survived as the people nearby doused the fire. In a video shared online, the Congress worker, detailed the incident and said, “Madhu called me and asked me to meet him. When I said, its not safe to go out at this time, Madhu assured that this area is controlled by the Congress and nothing would happen.”

A Congress worker was set a blaze by a rowdysheeter in Warangal district on Saturday, July 18, over an alleged dispute.



The incident occurred in Kotilingala village, Geesugonda mandal, Vardhannapet constituency. When the victim, Adepu Mahesh was reportedly called by a fellow… pic.twitter.com/5hdvSb6fNI — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 19, 2026

Mahesh added that when he arrived at the spot, he saw Kumar sitting under the streetlight in an inebriated state. As Mahesh approached Kumar, the latter asked him “What did you tell the MLA?” The victim explained that he did not say anything to the MLA and added that the MLA wanted everyone to be peaceful.

Mahesh also accused the police of inaction and demanded that Kumar be encountered, “The police is not ready to help me, I am may died soon but I want Kumar to be encountered,” he said.

The Congress worker said that he worked hard for the party’s success in Telangana and has been associated with the party for the past 26 years. “The Congress has not helped me despite my efforts for the party’s success. I appeal to the Chief Minister to protect my family if something happens to me,” Mahesh concluded.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Geesugonda police said, “The incident occurred at 9 PM due to a personal issues between Kumar and Mahesh. A case of attempt to murder has been registered under section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)”

The police said that Kumar is currently absconding, adding that he is a convict in a murder case and was out on a bail.