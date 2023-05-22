Congress workers ‘purify’ Karnataka Vidhana Soudha with cow urine

Bengaluru: Congress workers in Karnataka on Monday performed ‘purification’ rituals at Vidhana Soudha, the state legislature.

A group of ruling party workers were seen along with a priest doing cleansing rituals with cow urine in front of Vidhana Soudha.

The Congress workers were sprinkling cow urine as part of the rituals performed before the commencement of the three-day session of the new assembly.

Alleging that the BJP polluted Vidhana Soudha with corruption, the Congress party had promised to ‘purify’ Vidhana Soudha with cow urine after coming to power.

#Karnataka congress workers sprinkled *Gau Mutra* on the gates of Vidhana Soudha and performed pooja to cleanse what they are calling taint of 40 percent commission Sarkara. #Bengaluru#Karnataka pic.twitter.com/9eghKfrrrc — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) May 22, 2023

However, no Congress minister or MLA attended the programme.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar had said in January that it will purify the Vidhana Soudha with Dettol and cow urine after coming to power.

Shivakumar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday along with Siddaramaiah who was sworn in as Chief Minister.

One of the participants told reporters that the rituals were performed to ‘purify’ Vidhana Soudha, which was polluted by ’40 per cent’ government of BJP. He said the rituals symbolised washing away the corrupt BJP government from Vidhana Soudha.

The BJP termed the act of Congress workers as ‘cheap antics’. A leader of the party dared Congress to order a probe into the allegations of corruption against the previous government.