Conquest of hearts and minds: Nadia fled Afghanistan and became an inspirational figure in Europe

Female footballer Nadia Nadim, who fled from Afghanistan along with her family when she was a child, is making waves in European society today. She is not only one of Europe’s leading footballers but also a qualified doctor who can speak 11 languages. Teenage girls and young women in several European countries, where she has played, have heard of her feats and several of them want to emulate her.

She now lives in Denmark, has played for clubs in several European countries and the USA and she represents Denmark in international football tournaments. She has played for Denmark 105 times and scored 38 goals. Last year she left her US club Racing Louisville to sign up for the famous AC Milan in Italy in January 2024. Now at the age of 37 she is still going strong.

Her background



Nadia was born to an affluent family in Herat, Afghanistan. Her father was one of the top ranked officers in the army. But her happy childhood days came to an end when her father was executed by the Taliban. She was only 11 years old, then. Fearing for their lives, her mother took her and the other children and fled from Afghanistan to Pakistan.

With the help and advice of friends, the family traveled through several countries and finally arrived in Denmark where they were given shelter as refugees. It was in Denmark that little Nadia first saw football being played in a field beside her refugee camp. She too tried football for the first time and began playing at the small local club named GUG Aalborg. Soon her talents began to show up and the coaches were impressed by what they saw.



Over the following years, she climbed up the ladder and established herself as the topmost footballer in all of Europe. She has played for all the leading clubs including Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Racing Louisville (in USA) and she is now in the lineup of AC Milan.

But it is not just Nadia who has reached the top in sport and life. Her other siblings have done well too. One sister named Diana is currently the No. 1 boxer in Denmark, the reigning EURO U-19 Champion, and one of the top three boxers in the world. Another sister Giti studies medicine and plays professional football for Vejle. Two others named Muskan and Mujda are occupied in the field of medicine. The mother Hamida currently works with the Afghan community that lives in Denmark.



But it was not all smooth going when they first reached Denmark. Hamida had to deal with a lot of negative comments from her fellow Afghan refugees. “Why are your daughters playing with boys? Why aren’t they at home learning to cook and to be good wives?” they questioned.

But the questions and comments didn’t bother Hamida. “I knew that they were not doing anything wrong. It was the right thing to do because sports are a healthy activity. I could see my girls had talents and they would achieve something,” said Hamida to a reporter.

It was only after the media gave the family wide coverage, the Afghan community members gradually began to change their views. Nadia’s feat was a big accomplishment for women’s football, and it was a landmark event for the small Afghan community in Denmark.

Then the people began saying that they too wanted their children to be like Hamida’s children. Afterward, they encouraged their children to play sports and intermingle with the local community. How much effect Nadia’s achievements will have for the future of Afghan refugee children remains to be seen? But the first step has been taken. So Nadia and her family came, saw and conquered. But their conquest was not one of territory. Instead it was a conquest of hearts.