Constable stabbed while responding to Thorrur family dispute call

Hyderabad: A Blue Colt constable was injured in a knife attack while responding to a family dispute call in Thorrur town of Mahabubabad district on Friday, September 4.

The injured constable, J Ramachandru, said the dispute had been going on for days between G Koteshwar and his wife, Chandrakala. On Friday, Chandrakala called the police through Dial 112 to report the ongoing conflict.

Ramachandru responded to the call and went to the couple’s residence. According to him, Koteshwar flew into a rage on seeing him and attacked him with a knife. Ramachandru sustained a stab injury to his left arm in the scuffle that followed.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

He alerted the Thorrur police station immediately after the attack, and his colleagues rushed to the spot and moved him to a hospital for treatment.

Thorrur sub-inspector G Upender said Koteshwar was arrested and brought to the police station following a complaint from Chandrakala. A case has been registered based on her complaint.