Contribution of non-Muslim scholars in promoting Islamic studies should be recognized, Prof. Akhtarul Wasay

Hyderabad: Non-Muslims Scholars played an important role in the promotion of different aspects of Islamic studies in India, eminent scholar and Padma Shri awardee Prof. Akhtarul Wasey,

Substantiating his statement, he said, Munshi Nawal Kishore of Lucknow not only printed the Holy Quran in his famous press but also provided the study material for Madrassas. The first Persian language newspaper did not come from Iran but was published from Calcutta by Raja Ram Mohan Roy.

Prof. Wasey who is Chairman, Khusro Foundation, New Delhi expressed these views on Tuesday at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) while giving the keynote address at the inaugural session of the National Seminar on “Contribution of Indian Non-Muslims to Islamic Studies (A Legacy of Composite Culture)” organized by Department of Islamic Studies in collaboration with Islamic Fiqh Academy India (IFAI), New Delhi, Khusro Foundation, New Delhi and Henry Martin Institute (HMI), Hyderabad.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, in his presidential address expressed the need to promote interfaith understanding on the basis of knowledge. The contributions of Munshi Nawal Kishore be publicized, he added.

Islamic Scholar Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, General Secretary, IFAI, concurred that non-Muslim scholars in India did a great job in the contribution of Islamic studies and they have a large collection of works on the Quran, jurisprudence, Prophet’s biography, Na’at writing (Poetry in the praise of Prophet Mohammad) and Islamic history. There is a need to develop better relations between Hindus and Muslims on the basis of common moral values, he suggested.

Dr. Packiam T. Samuel, Director, HMI, and Prof. Iqtidar Mohd. Khan, Head, Dept. of Islamic Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi also spoke. Wall magazine prepared by the students was also released

Professor Mohammad Fahim Akhtar, Head, the Department of Islamic Studies delivered the welcome address whereas Prof. Mohammad Habib proposed a vote of thanks. Dr. Md. Irfan Ahmed convened the inaugural session.