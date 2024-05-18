Controversy erupts as Mumbai college bans hijab, other religious attire

Acharya Marathe College in Chembur of Mumbai has issued a dress code notice to its degree college students ordering a ban on the hijab and other religious symbols on the college premises.

The dress code notice, set to take effect from the upcoming academic year starting in June 2024, stipulates that burqas, niqabs, hijabs, or any religious identifiers such as badges, caps, or stoles will not be permitted inside the college. As per the notice, students wearing any of these items must remove them in a designated common room on the ground floor before proceeding with their day on the college campus.

The notice, which was reportedly shared via WhatsApp to second and third-year students, cautions them to dress modestly in formal attire. For male students, the dress code specifies either a full or half shirt with regular trousers while female students are advised to wear modest Indian or western attire.

The decision sparked anger among Muslim students, Some have even appealed to the college authorities to reconsider the dress code. The situation reportedly escalated when security guards initially prevented burqa-clad girls from entering the college, leading to a standoff that attracted attention.

College defends move

Meanwhile responding to the widespread outrage, the management of the College defended the decision, claiming that the diktat is aimed at improving campus placements and instilling ‘etiquette’ among students.

“It’s a question of students’ future. We want to increase college placements. If the students go to seek jobs in a burqa, will they be considered? Students should be imbibed with values and etiquette – how to live and behave in society, ” Subodh Acharya, the general secretary of the college’s governing council and a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader was quoted by Free Press Journal.

College principal Vidya Gauri Lele also justified the dress code policy, stating that it was communicated to students well in advance. She claimed that the uniform code was introduced to ensure uniformity and prevent discrimination based on caste, religion, or class.

In August 2023, the college found itself embroiled in controversy when several junior college girls wearing hijabs were denied entry for non-compliance with the prescribed uniform.