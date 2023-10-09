Cost of Lavanya Tripathi’s expensive Fendi bucket bag is…

Hyderabad: Popular South actress Lavanya Tripathi is currently on cloud nine as she is set to tie the knot soon with Varun Tej. The pre-wedding celebration pictures of both actors are doing rounds on social media and fans went gaga after seeing photographs of their favourite stars from the event that took place at megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela’s residence in Hyderabad.

Lavanya Tripathi is again making it to the news and this time for her super expensive handbag. She was spotted carrying a Fendi Bag during her pre-wedding bash recently. The picture which also features her fiance is doing rounds on social media. The bag has become the centre of attention as it costs around 1.5 lakh.

Yes, Lavanya is seen carrying a ‘Mon Tresor Mini’ leather bucket bag from Fendi and it reportedly costs Rs 1,57,077. She was seen wearing a yellow dress while Varun was spotted in black pants and a floral-printed shirt from Zara.

It seems that Lavanya and Varun are spending quality time together before marriage and they don’t bother about expenditures. The couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony in June earlier this year and are expected to exchange wedding vows in November in Italy.