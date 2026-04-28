Couple abandons daughters at police station in Telangana

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred in Karimnagar’s Thimmapur mandal, where a couple abandoned their minor daughters over family disputes, police said on Tuesday, April 28.

Speaking to reporters, Thimmapur Sub Inspector Syed Anwar said that the wife, Lalitha, had approached the police station one month ago to complain about domestic abuse. She originally hails from Nizamabad and is a nursing student.

The couple had been living in Fish Colony, Algunur village; however, following disputes with her husband, Lalitha started living with her parents in Nizamabad along with her children.

On Lalitha’s complaint, police called her husband, Ravi, for counselling, but the couple decided to settle the matter among themselves by talking to elders. When speaking to the elders in the village, Ravi reportedly promised to bring Lalitha back in 15 days.

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However, even after 25 days passed, Ravi did not call Lalitha back to his house and kept ignoring her calls. She approached the police again who contacted Ravi and asked him to come to the police station.

The following day, Lalitha brought along her two daughters to the police station. Ravi also showed up, and while the police counselled him, he said that he could not take care of his family.

That is when Lalitha took off her mangalsutra and toe rings saying “I do not want these children or this husband! I cannot care for them.” Hence, both wife and husband left the police station, leaving their daughters there.

“The girls were crying. I assured them that I will call their parents but I received no response from either of them. Then I called their paternal grandparents and handed over the girls to them.” the SI said.

“We will try to counsel the couple again and hand over the daughters to their parents,” he added.